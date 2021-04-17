wrestling / News

Jim Ross To Interview The Pinnacle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jim Ross will have a special sit-down interview with the Pinnacle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage
* Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks
* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

