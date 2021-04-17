Jim Ross To Interview The Pinnacle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jim Ross will have a special sit-down interview with the Pinnacle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle