Jim Ross Recalls The Undertaker’s Influence On WWE Creative, Attitude Era Crash TV

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics. During the event, the AEW announcer talked about The Undertaker’s influence on WWE creative, the crash of TV in the Attitude Era, and more. Here are the highlights:

On The Undertaker’s influence on WWE creative: “If he had any thoughts, he kept them to himself or to a small group of friends. Taker is such a team player. Hey may have looked at it like a challenge, that ‘I can get a good match out of Dustin.’ And there’s a lot of old-school feelings there as well.”

On the importance of evolution with wrestling characters: “Well all characters have to evolve, there’s no doubt about that. Whether I liked the exact direction step-by-step that it was taking is irrelevant. But evolving is very, very important. You can’t allow your character to get stale. And I think that Vince’s thoughts were at that time, ‘If we don’t do something, this character is going to get stale. And all the money that we have invested in getting him over on this creative journey would be for not.’”

On the 3:16 porta potty angle with Steve Austin being an example of crash TV: “Some kind of TV. Something not too flattering. But you know, I guess it all tied together to some extent. But the farther down the road we went, the crazier it got, and hard to figure out, I guess in a way, that’s a good thing because people couldn’t figure out the next move. But it was disjointed, very disjointed.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Grilling JR podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.