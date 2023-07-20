Jim Ross Gives Update On Health, Not Sure When He’ll Return to AEW TV

Jim Ross gave another new update on his health amid his hiatus after suffering a concussion in a fall. JR has been off AEW TV since after the June 17th episode of AEW Collision, and he gave his latest update on the new episode of Grilling JR. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On going to the ER recently over his leg: “I had to go to the emergency room this morning because I was concerned that the redness in my wounded leg was moving, and I’ve been warned about that, that you don’t want to let this thing get out of control. You see it moving past a certain spot on your leg, you need to go to the emergency room right away to have them look at it. I did, and they looked at it, and they did nothing. They didn’t need anything. They said, ‘You’re fine. It’s good that you’re paying attention, but if it continues to move in a northern direction, you need to come back to see us.’ So I did that this morning. That’s just part of the maintenance of this s**t.”

On when he may return to AEW: “I can tell you that right now. People say, ‘When are you coming back to work?’ Well, I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff. But man, what’s killing me right now is the lower back thing. I’ve heard guys talk about sciatica I’m not a very positive way. It’s really challenging. It’s not good, man. So anyway, I’m working on that couple things. I can promise you that nobody in AEW wants to go back to work more than me. I miss being around the guys. I miss helping these young kids. I’m a good listener to them and for them. I miss all that. I’m an alpha personality and I like to be around other people and like to help others.”

On the challenges of being stuck home: “When you’re sitting here in a condo, which is nice, it’s on the beach, it’s cool, I’m not bitching about that, but you are alone. Being alone’s not really a good thing for me. Sometimes, when I’m left to my own devices, I can make bad decisions. [Laughs] So anyway, it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna get better, and I’m gonna see a good guy that could help me. He’s dealt with these guys before, where they needed to get a fast turnaround and all that stuff. So hopefully I’ll get some relief and I’ll be able to put my shoes on without help. Not help from another individual, but brace against something, it’s gotta be shoes I can slip in and out of. So that’s where I am. But just a couple weeks ago, I couldn’t even put my shoes on. I couldn’t bend over.”