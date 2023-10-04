Jim Ross On Watching WWE RAW When Jerry Lawler Had On-Air Heart Attack

Back in 2012, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler suffered a heart attack while on the air calling an episode of WWE RAW. He collapsed in the booth at the time, but his life was saved thanks to the WWE medical staff, including Dr. Michael Sampson. In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross discussed the near-fatal heart attack of Lawler and what it was like watching the broadcast at home.

He said: “I was scared to death. I remember so vividly Jan, my late wife, was just beside herself — she was trying to figure out if it was TV angle. I said, ‘I don’t think so, honey. I think this is the real deal.’ And it was the real deal, unfortunately. But fortunately, Jerry survived.”

He noted that hours after Lawler was hospitalized, WWE executive Kevin Dunn called him to fill in for his friend. He said it was “so strange” and it “came out of nowhere.”

He added: “Just for me to be able to sit in his chair ringside was really special. I think it was a good call, and I appreciated Kevin Dunn’s confidence in me. I was just excited that A, Jerry was still alive, and B, they were giving me the opportunity to sit in his spot.“