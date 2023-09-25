Jim Ross Says WWE ‘Missed Out’ On Making Rob Conway a Star

Jim Ross says Rob Conway should have been a bigger star in WWE, noting that they “missed out” on capitalizing on him. Conway came into WWE through the OVW farm system, and Ross said on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast that WWE missed the boat on him. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Conway’s professionalism and talent: “It wasn’t due to reliability because he was a true pro. I don’t ever recall Rob being late to work, or being uncooperative or lazy or anything like that. I just don’t know what the exact reason was — timing could be one thing you can attribute it to. He had a great skill set and was a very underrated talent. I don’t know if coming out of OVW was a negative for him or not … but in any event, he should have done better than he did.”

On Conway not getting his break in WWE: “Rob Conway was one of the best talents we produced in OVW; he just didn’t get his break when he got to the main roster. It seemed like people were down on him for whatever reason. I just never understood that.”