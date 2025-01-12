– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart discussed looking good for his age at 81 years old. Hart credited never smoking and drinking and eating lots of fruit and vegetables. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jimmy Hart on why he looks so good at 81: “You know what, I’ve never smoked, I’ve never drank and so hopefully that’s been one of the reasons why, and I eat a lot of fruit and a lot of vegetables.”

On attending a signing event: “We’ve been busy, busy, busy. Everything is beautiful, man, it’s great to see all my old friends and old buddies here. I think Sting’s here today and Lita’s here, and just so many great superstars are going to be here.”