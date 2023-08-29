– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas weighed in on the latest piece of backstage drama in AEW involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, who reportedly had a physical incident backstage during AEW All In last Sunday. Korderas stated the following:

“It’s Tuesday morning, and normally I would be talking about Monday night’s festivities right now, but Sunday night’s show is dominating the news cycle, but is it for the right reasons? Like I said, AEW All In at Wembley, great event, great crowd, people loved it. Great reactions from everyone involved, but what’s dominating the news cycle is the altercation between Jungle Boy Jack Perry and CM Punk and all the shenanigans going on there. That should not dominate the news cycle, especially after a historic event for that company. I want to see where they’re going to continue to grow from this, hopefully, but if people are going to be talking about CM Punk and Jack Perry having a squabble backstage, for lack of a better term, that is a problem. Someone needs to take care of this and get a handle on things.”

CM Punk and Jack Perry were reportedly both suspended by AEW following the incident.