– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso has an update with more details on the backstage incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry that took place on Sunday at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. As noted, Perry and Punk had a confrontation backstage that turned physical after Perry had an on-air comment seemingly reference previous backstage issue with Punk. It’s said that both Jack Perry and CM Punk have been suspended while the incident is under investigation by AEW. Sports Illustrated’s report also states that both men have been suspended and that eyewitness accounts confirm Punk and Perry’s confrontation did turn physical.

Following the incident, Punk went out for his match with Samoa Joe, that opened the main pay-per-view card. The match went on without issue. However, it was rumored that that there was a quick discussion about switching the match order, and putting the match six-man tag team match featuring Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita in first to open the pay-per-view card.

According to Sports Illustrated’s report, the wrestlers for the six-man tag team were ready to open the show if need be. However, Punk and Joe ultimately still went on as scheduled after Samoa Joe reportedly spoke to Punk, and the match went forward as planned.

AEW has not announced the suspensions for Punk and Perry. AEW has three live events scheduled for this week in Chicago, including Dynamite, Collision, and this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event. That means all three shows will likely have to move forward without the presence of CM Punk, who is a Chicago native and top draw for the market. It’s unknown how long the investigation into the incident will last.