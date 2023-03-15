– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the Asuka and Bianca Belair feud for the Raw Women’s Title head into WrestleMania 39. He stated the following:

“The road to WrestleMania continued on Monday Night Raw leading to the women’s championship match at WrestleMania, but is the story there to accompany that match? What I’m trying to say here is, yes, I know that match at WrestleMania between Asuka and Bianca Belair, it will be a — these women will put on a hell of a show. Let’s put it that way. But the story going in is not exciting. Yes, I want to see the match because of the women involved, but at the same time, I also want to see a match where there’s a story, where there’s an angle, where there’s something to entice me. There’s no gravitas. It’s just, ‘Hey, here’s two talented women going out there, they’re going to have a heck of a match.’ That’s fine, but in the world of pro wrestling you need a story and a build toward WrestleMania to entice me to want to see it much more.”

Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. The event is slated for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.