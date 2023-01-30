Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Think Royal Rumble Needed More Surprises

In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas stated his opinion that this weekend’s Royal Rumble stood on its own merits and wasn’t lacking due to the absence of significant audience surprises (via Wrestling Inc). Korderas chalked up the Rock’s lack of attendance as simply an unsubstantiated rumor and felt that the show shouldn’t hold itself hostage to online expectations. You can read a few highlights and find the original social media post below.

On his evaluation of the Royal Rumble as a whole: “I thought the Royal Rumble matches were entertaining in themselves … the story at the end of the main event between Roman and KO was amazing. But people were saying not enough surprises. Look, if you were concentrating on surprises in the Royal Rumble matches, and you were disappointed by there not being a Rock or whoever it may be, that’s on you because they were never advertised.”

On his reaction to criticism of having Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes as the winners: “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”