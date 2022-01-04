Jimmy Smith Discusses Learning About the Late Changes to WWE Day 1 Main Event

– Speaking to Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette for Throwing Down, WWE Raw broadcaster Jimmy Smith discussed the late changes to WWE Day 1 last Saturday and working with Corey Graves. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jimmy Smith on learning about the late changes to Day 1: “It was awesome and completely surprising. I didn’t have any more notes than you guys did about Brock and the fatal five-way. WWE, they’re like, ‘Roman Reigns is out, so Brock is going to be in the fatal five-way, you’re now calling the main event.’ ‘Really?’ ‘Really. Literally, he’s out, he’s a fatal five-way, have fun.'”

His thoughts on Corey Graves’ mustache: “It is creepy and awesome, all at the same time. It is very creep-stache, creepy uncle. The weird thing is, he’s a heel and it’s his job to basically break my balls every chance he gets. He’s a total bastard, that’s his schtick. What people don’t get is he’ll rip me up or Byron or whatever, we’ll go to commercial and he’ll look at me like, ‘Yeah, you like that? You have to take that.’ It’s like, ‘I could beat your ass right here in front of everybody…and I can’t.’ It’s great because he’s allowed to do that and getting used to that character and vibe took a minute. I was like, ‘Oh, cool,’ it’s kinda fun that we can rip each other mercilessly.”

As noted, Roman Reigns was forced to withdraw from his scheduled Universal title match with Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 after testing positive for COVID-19. Lesnar was then added to the WWE Championship match to make it a 5-Way bout. Lesnar won that match to capture the WWE Championship from Big E.