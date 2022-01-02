wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)
Brock Lesnar wasn’t even announced for the WWE Championship match until the last minute, but now he’s the new WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the match when his Universal title match was cancelled following Roman Reigns’ testing positive for COVID-19. The match didn’t go very long, as all of the wrestlers traded big move after big move after big move. But eventually, Big E laid out Bobby Lashley with the Big Ending, only to immediately get hit with the F5 from Lesnar and pinned.
This is Lesnar’s sixth reign as WWE Champion, as he last held the belt two years ago. It ends Big E’s reign at 111 days, after he defeated Lashley for it on the September 13, 2021 episode of RAW. You can see our live coverage of Day 1 here.
