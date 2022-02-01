Jimmy Smith Says the Feedback From Fans & WWE for His Work Has Been ‘Amazing’

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to WWE Raw broadcaster Jimmy Smith, who discussed the feedback he gets from fans and WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jimmy Smith on receiving feedback: “The feedback from the fans and everyone within the WWE has been shockingly amazing. I was ready to really get sh*t on, but I didn’t. But also, when I was doing color, a play-by-play guy who thinks he is color is the worst thing ever. I’m sitting there, 20 years in MMA and I’m like, ‘you tell me how to defend the hold, yeah right?’ I hated that, when there’s a play-by-play who has to show off his knowledge, ‘I know this, and I know that,’ I don’t do that. I let Corey do that, I let Byron do that, I let them be who they are. Corey is constantly crapping on me, it works out great, everyone is always crapping on Byron. I kind of manage the traffic and stay out of the way and let them be experts, man. That’s literally how I see it.”

Smith on getting in the zone when he’s on headset: “Headset on, monitor, woop. There could be literally a fire going on, and I would have no idea, I have no clue. Same thing with Sirius XM, headset on, lock the door, monitor, and I’m on. Same thing. Crowd reaction is a lot, and all this stuff, everything is going on, they’re wiring us, and as soon as that headset goes on and I sit down, I always say, ‘Jimmy on headsets,’ they know I’m there and they can talk to me. Then I’m in work mode, then it’s nothing out there matters, that’s when the switch turns on.”