wrestling / News

Jinder Mahal Making GCW In-Ring Debut at Now And Forever

July 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raj Dhesi Effy GCW Now and Forever Image Credit: GCW

The former Jinder Mahal will make his in-ring debut for GCW at Now and Forever next month. As noted, Mahal — now going by Raj Dhesi — made a surprise appearance at GCW So High over the weekend where he attacked EFFY. GCW has now announced that the two will face off at Now and Forever, which takes place on August 2nd in Cleveland over SummerSlam weekend:

