Jinder Mahal Making GCW In-Ring Debut at Now And Forever
July 21, 2024 | Posted by
The former Jinder Mahal will make his in-ring debut for GCW at Now and Forever next month. As noted, Mahal — now going by Raj Dhesi — made a surprise appearance at GCW So High over the weekend where he attacked EFFY. GCW has now announced that the two will face off at Now and Forever, which takes place on August 2nd in Cleveland over SummerSlam weekend:
*CLEVELAND UPDATE*
Just Signed:
THE MAHARAJA
vs
EFFY
Plus:
Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop
Maki Itoh vs JWM
Matt Hardy makes his in-ring debut!
Mance vs ?
Janela vs ?
Nick Gage
Matt Cardona
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Iasi7VYvIz
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2024