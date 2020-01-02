JJ Dillon Joins Board of International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

JJ Dillon has joined the board of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, which operates out of New York. Here’s a press release:

J.J. Dillon joins IPWHF Board of Directors

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is pleased to announce that James J. Dillon, renowned professional wrestling manager and longtime industry executive, will serve on the IPWHF Board of Directors. Dillon will participate in a “meet and greet” event to benefit the IPWHF on February 8 in Syracuse, NY (event details below).

Few people are more revered in professional wrestling than J.J. Dillon. An accomplished wrestler in his own right, Dillon later thrived as a manager of top talent, including the elite stable known as the Four Horsemen. In that role, Dillon guided legends such as Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard in main-event matches around the world.

“J.J. Dillon’s record of success as a top-tier industry leader will benefit the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and help propel our organization forward,” said Seth Turner, President of the IPWHF. “We needed a manager — so we go the best in the business.”

As a member of the IPWHF Board, J. J. Dillon will contribute his immense knowledge and experience gained over a lifetime working in the professional wrestling industry. This includes many years in executive positions at Jim Crockett Promotions, the World Wrestling Federation, and World Championship Wrestling.

Dillon began his ring career in 1960 as a referee for the World Wide Wrestling Federation, the precursor of today’s WWE. However, it wasn’t until a match in 1968 against Ron and Chris Dupree, a team called the Hell’s Angels, that he considered himself a professional wrestler. During the 1970s and early 1980s, Dillon wrestled in territories around the United States and Canada, and made tours of Japan.

In 1980s, Dillon began to work “in the office” and served as assistant to Dusty Rhodes, who was then the “booker” at Jim Crockett Promotions (part of the National Wrestling Alliance). In 1989, Dillon joined the World Wrestling Federation (known today as WWE) as an in-house agent. Then, in 1996, he joined World Championship Wrestling where he also had an on-screen role as WCW Commissioner. Dillon continued with WCW until the company was acquired five years later.

J.J. Dillon will serve alongside other internationally recognized wrestling stars on the IPWHF Board of Directors, including Rocky Johnson, whose position on the board was announced earlier this month. Additional board members will be named in the coming days who, like Dillon and Johnson, will apply their unparalleled industry experience to help build the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Meet and Greet with J.J. Dillon, Feb. 8, Syracuse, NY

Wrestling fans can meet J.J. Dillon for an autograph signing and photo opportunity on February 8, 2020, at ThinkGeek in the Destiny USA mall, from 10:30am-12:30pm. All proceeds from this event will benefit the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The event is hosted by Scott Wilder Promotions. Advance tickets and further event details are available at ipwhf.org/events.

About IPWHF:

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame received approval from the New York State Board of Regents on December 10, 2019. The organization is committed to promoting and preserving the history and culture of professional wrestling, including the many contributions by wrestlers and individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. The IPWHF museum will be constructed in Upstate NY in a location that is forthcoming.