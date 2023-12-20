wrestling / News

Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro Make NXT Return To Save Dragon Lee

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Dragon Lee LWO Image Credit: WWE

Dragon Lee got some help on tonight’s NXT from an attack by the return of Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro. Tuesday night’s show saw Lee defend the NXT North American Championship against Joe Gacy and Charlie Dempsey, with Lee picking up the win by pinning Dempsey. After the match, the No Quarter Catch Crew attacked Lee until the two LWO members made their return to come out and save Lee.

The three proceeded to chase the four off, then celebrated in the ring together. This is the first appearance from Wilde and Del Toro since their days in Legado del Fantasma alongside Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez.

