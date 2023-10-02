wrestling / News
Joe Coffey Reflects On Learning From Fit Finlay, Terry Taylor & More In NXT
Joe Coffey has learned from a number of people in NXT, and he named some of them in a recent interview. The Gallus member spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about working with the coaches at the brand. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On who he goes to for advice in NXT: “The coaching, and just sitting under the knowledge tree in NXT, is unbelievable. Fit Finlay … is very well versed — this is his style. This is his match. But I’ll also go to some of the other guys … like Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss, who might have a few tricks up their sleeve.”
On Terry Taylor’s coaching: “Terry has been unbelievable. Just sitting, listening to him talk about the business is enough. … He’s helped me become a better professional — the way my body moves and the way I start thinking about different psychology and stuff like that.”
