Various News: Joe Galli Previews NWA Powerrr on Roku, Updated Lineup for HOG High Intensity, Match Videos & Highlights
– As previously noted, NWA Powerrr moves to The Roku Channel starting tonight. In a new video Joe Galli previews NWA Powerrr, which debuts on Roku later today starting at 8:00 pm EST:
We’re going back INTO THE FIRE! Join us as Joe Galli shows off some of the most exciting moments leading up to our debut on Roku TOMORROW JULY 29th!
– House of Glory Wrestling presents HOG High Intensity on Friday, August 1. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The Amazing Red vs. Ricochet
* HOG Championship Match: Charles Mason (c) vs. Carlito
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Bully Ray (c) vs. Zilla Fatu
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Priscilla Kelly
* The Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal
The upcoming event will be held at the Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens.
– House of Glory also released the following match videos and highights:
