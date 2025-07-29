wrestling / News

Various News: Joe Galli Previews NWA Powerrr on Roku, Updated Lineup for HOG High Intensity, Match Videos & Highlights

July 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
National Wrestling Alliance NWA - Roku, NWA Powerrr on Roku Image Credit: NWA, The Roku Channel

As previously noted, NWA Powerrr moves to The Roku Channel starting tonight. In a new video Joe Galli previews NWA Powerrr, which debuts on Roku later today starting at 8:00 pm EST:

We’re going back INTO THE FIRE! Join us as Joe Galli shows off some of the most exciting moments leading up to our debut on Roku TOMORROW JULY 29th!

– House of Glory Wrestling presents HOG High Intensity on Friday, August 1. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Amazing Red vs. Ricochet
* HOG Championship Match: Charles Mason (c) vs. Carlito
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Bully Ray (c) vs. Zilla Fatu
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Priscilla Kelly
* The Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal

The upcoming event will be held at the Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens.

– House of Glory also released the following match videos and highights:






