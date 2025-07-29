– As previously noted, NWA Powerrr moves to The Roku Channel starting tonight. In a new video Joe Galli previews NWA Powerrr, which debuts on Roku later today starting at 8:00 pm EST:

We’re going back INTO THE FIRE! Join us as Joe Galli shows off some of the most exciting moments leading up to our debut on Roku TOMORROW JULY 29th!

– House of Glory Wrestling presents HOG High Intensity on Friday, August 1. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Amazing Red vs. Ricochet

* HOG Championship Match: Charles Mason (c) vs. Carlito

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Bully Ray (c) vs. Zilla Fatu

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Priscilla Kelly

* The Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal

The upcoming event will be held at the Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens.

