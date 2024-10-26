– The One Monaa interviewed TNA’s Joe Hendry ahead of this weekend’s Bound for Glory 2024 and his title challenge against Nic Nemeth. Hendry addressed Frankie Kazarian serving as the special guest referee for tonight’s main event. He said the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I think everyone is confused about that. I think everyone’s confused as to why there is a special guest referee, and especially why it is Frankie Kazarian. I’m not sure who okayed that or thought it was a good idea, but here we are. I think I’m going to have to have eyes on the back of my head here because, obviously, Kazarian does not like myself or Nic Nemeth, but I can guarantee he hates me just a little bit more. So, I will say this, though: I do know that when my fans get behind me, there’s nothing I can’t do, so I’m ready for all eventualities.”

Nic Nemeth defends the TNA World Title against Joe Hendry later tonight at TNA Bound for Glory 2024. The event will be held at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.