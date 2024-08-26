wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Concert Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT
August 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced that TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry will have another in-ring concert on tomorrow night’s episode of NXT. Hendry is set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT title at No Mercy. Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night:
* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclar, & Myles Borne) vs. The Family (Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)
* Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
* Joe Hendry concert
Ahead of his title match against @OfficialEGO at #NXTNoMercy, @joehendry will hold another concert TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/UorNXHLZvN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2024