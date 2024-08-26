Joe Hendry Concert Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced that TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry will have another in-ring concert on tomorrow night’s episode of NXT. Hendry is set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT title at No Mercy. Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night:

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclar, & Myles Borne) vs. The Family (Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)

* Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Joe Hendry concert