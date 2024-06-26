Joe Hendry Reveals How Matt Cardona Influenced His Career

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA wrestler Joe Hendry reveals how he took inspiration from Matt Cardona for how he promotes himself online and on social media. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Joe Hendry on taking inspiration from Matt Cardona: “Matt is the original. Matt is someone I look up to in a lot of ways and so he definitely laid out the blueprint for a lot of this mad behavior that I’m doing. I think that what I’ve been doing for a long time is coming up with the best, most … I’m trying to come up with the most creative ideas possible. So, for example, if I’ve got an opponent, [I’m thinking] what’s the funniest song I can make? What’s the funniest promo I can do? And all that.”

On releasing his entrance theme: “I’ve been basically taking ideas that I’ve had and deploying them when the time is right. For example, the entrance as well, I released the entrance because it was going mega-viral on TikTok, and I knew it was the right time. So, it’s the element of timing.”