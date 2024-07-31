Joe Hendry Says TNA & WWE Agreement Lets Him Train Full-Time At Performance Center

Joe Hendry has been a major part of WWE and TNA’s crossover work, and he recently revealed he’s allowed to train full-time at the WWE Performance Center. Hendry spoke with Matt Camp on his Wrestling Matt show and talked about the crossover, noting that he’s been working with Terry Taylor and training including participating in promo classes. You can see highlights from the interview below, per Fightful:

On his involvement in the TNA-WWE crossover: “I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. We’re in a situation where TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out.”

On working to improve himself through the collaboration: “I have no ego when it comes to getting better. That’s why I’m training at the Performance Center. I’m never just gonna rest the skills that I’ve got. I’m always trying to build to something more. I’m very grateful to TNA Wrestling for giving me the opportunity to do that. I think I’m collaborating really well with management, and I think we’re putting ourselves in a position to do historic business for TNA.”

On working with Shean Michaels: “For me personally, from a training perspective, Shawn’s giving me a huge opportunity, and Shawn said, ‘Hey, this door is open. If you want to train at the Performance Center, we’re gonna open that door.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I said, ‘Give me a week to sort out my real-life stuff back home in Scotland, and let’s go.’ We figured it out. So right now, I’m training at the Performance Center and I’m here in Orlando, and I’m getting this amazing opportunity to learn from the greatest in-ring performer of all time.”