wrestling / News

Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller Added To Impact Turning Point

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Turning Point Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Joe Hendry and Simon Miller for Turning Point later this month. The event happens on October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle. It will air November 3 on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Will Ospreay
* Subculture vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
* Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Turning Point, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading