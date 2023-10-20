Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller Added To Impact Turning Point

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Joe Hendry and Simon Miller for Turning Point later this month. The event happens on October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle. It will air November 3 on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Will Ospreay

* Subculture vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander

* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

* Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller