wrestling / News
Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller Added To Impact Turning Point
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Joe Hendry and Simon Miller for Turning Point later this month. The event happens on October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle. It will air November 3 on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Eddie Edwards vs. Will Ospreay
* Subculture vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
* Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller
BREAKING: @joehendry and @SimonMiller316 will settle their personal differences at #TurningPoint at the Walker Dome in Newcastle on October 27 as part of the UK Invasion Tour, airing November 3 on IMPACT Plus.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/EGzPFRgZu8 pic.twitter.com/SbGZJnoInj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Gives Update On Recovery From Stroke, Working To Get Speech Back
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Creative Process for Roman Reigns, Confrontation With LA Knight
- Mick Foley Reveals He And Triple H Hid Thumbtack Spot From Vince McMahon at Royal Rumble 2000
- Note On Minor Injury Nick Wayne Suffered On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite