Joe Hendry Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Trick Williams

Trick Williams retained his TNA World Championship on this week’s WWE NXT, but ran afoul of Joe Hendry after. Tuesday’s show saw Williams defeat a determined Josh Briggs in the opening match to defend his championship, getting the win with a Trick Shot.

After the match, Williams began to cut a promo talking about how he’s carrying two brands and is the greatest TNA Champion before Hendry’s music appeared. Hendry used the distraction to appear behind Williams and attack him, sending him over the top. Williams escaped with his title.

Williams defeated Hendry to win the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground.