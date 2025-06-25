wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Trick Williams
Trick Williams retained his TNA World Championship on this week’s WWE NXT, but ran afoul of Joe Hendry after. Tuesday’s show saw Williams defeat a determined Josh Briggs in the opening match to defend his championship, getting the win with a Trick Shot.
After the match, Williams began to cut a promo talking about how he’s carrying two brands and is the greatest TNA Champion before Hendry’s music appeared. Hendry used the distraction to appear behind Williams and attack him, sending him over the top. Williams escaped with his title.
Williams defeated Hendry to win the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground.
WHAT. A. FINISH. @_trickwilliams is still the @ThisIsTNA World Champion! 😤#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zNaH1sWySh
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
Say his name and he appears!@joehendry just sent a message to the @ThisIsTNA World Champion, @_trickwilliams! 👊#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/z7Zdag3KYw
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
