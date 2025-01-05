Joe Tessitore To Call WWE Friday Night Smackdown Moving Forward

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), WWE CCO Triple H confirmed that Joe Tessitore is set to call Friday Night Smackdown moving forward, with Michael Cole headed to RAW. Cole will be joined by Pat McAfee.

Triple H said: ““Yes. He’s such a massive fan. Even before he was doing anything with us, Joe would text me on stuff. We became friends through Nick. He would be telling me, ‘I saw on this podcast,’ and I don’t even know what he’s talking about, and it’s my job to know what he’s talking about.“