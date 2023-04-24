Joey Janela Recalls Match With MJF In Alpha-1, Hijacking a Car During the Match

Joey Janela once battled MJF in a match for the A1 Outer Limits Championship in Alpha-1, and he looked back on the match in a new interview. Janela spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about the 2017 bout, which saw him beat MJF for the title and featured a moment where Janela hijacked a car with fans driving along by climbing onto the roof for a pair of knees to the then-Outer Limits champion.

You can see a couple of highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On hijacking a car during the match: “Everything was on the fly in that [match]. And I jumped in and I gave [MJF] probably the most vicious lariat of all time from the car window.”

On MJF’s progress after losing the match: “Now MJF is a millionaire, and I’m still on the indies getting a hot dog and a handshake, so maybe I should have been the one on the receiving end of that clothesline… Maybe go back, maybe I’m the one that takes the clothesline from the car. He’s the one giving it, and I’m the one now with the Ferrari. I’m the one with the million dollars.”