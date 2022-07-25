Joey Janela Says Tony Khan Is Approachable And ‘Easy To Find’ In AEW

Joey Janela is defending Tony Khan over reports of communication issues with talent in AEW. As reported over the weekend, Jonathan Gresham asked for his release from AEW and ROH and it was noted that there have been issues with communication behind the scenes in the company.

Janela posted to Twitter to react to this news after someone tagged him while discussing it, noting that he’s never had issues with communicating with Khan. He wrote:

“I never said that, Tony is quite approachable and easy to find”

He further clarified that the communication issues are more of a talent relation matter, clarifying:

“It’s really not Tony’s job it’s talent relations, I’m sure if I texted Tony I would’ve got a text back or a phone call but I wasn’t really trying to push a new deal with other negotiations in place. Communication could definitely be better never said tony was a ‘ghost'”

Janela exited AEW when his contract expired at the end of April. He has since gone on to say positive things about the enviroment in AEW, noting that “It’s a fantastic work environment. Of course, all professional wrestling, especially on a mainstream level, there is going to be huge amount of politics. When you have 25-minute matches every week on the show, it’s hard to fit everyone in. You’re not going to make everyone happy, [Khan] tries to make everyone happy.””

I never said that, Tony is quite approachable and easy to find https://t.co/OnWGlG3JdW — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 24, 2022