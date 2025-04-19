Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 Results 4.18.25: Sabu Battles Janela, More

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 took place on Friday night, with Sabu battling Janela and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Violence Is Forever

* Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal def. Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel

* Megan Bayne def. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. 1 Called Manders

* Mask vs.. GCW Career Match: Atticus Cogar def. Fuego Del Sol. After the match, Del Sol unmasked and left his boots in the ring.

* Matt Tremont and Minoru Suzuki battle to a no contest

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Suzu Suzuki

* Gabe Kidd def. Mance Warner

* Senior Scramble Match: Damian 666, George South, Mike Jackson, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, and The Warlord defeated Kerry Morton after Kerry complained about the “old guys” taking a spot on the card.

* No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Sabu def. Joey Janela