Joey Ryan Lawsuits Could End Up Being Dismissed

PWInsider reports that several lawsuits filed by Joey Ryan have been referred to the Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald and Magistrate Judge, Charles F. Eick under the United States District Court, Central Division of California; Western Division, Los Angeles. Ryan filed several lawsuits against those who made claims of sexual misconduct against him during the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this year. He claimed that the women who made the claims used social media to defame him, which hurt his ability to make money as a wrestler through his performances, merchandise, Patreon, Twitch, Cameo and the loss of Bar Wrestling.

On December 7, Ryan was ordered by the court to show why the legal action should not be dismissed for “lack of prosecution,” which means that nothing has happened with the cases. In many of them, the defendants have not responded and there’s been no court record that the defendants were successfully served. The only exception being the lawsuit against Pelle Primeau.

Ryan’s lawyers have until December 29 to file pleadings to convince the court to allow the suits to continue. If the defendants respond in court, that will also count as a reason to allow the lawsuits to continue. Ryan could also file for a default judgement, and if the court grants it, it would allow him to go for whatever damages the court rules in favor of. If that doesn’t happen, the lawsuits could get dismissed.