Pelle Tsichlis Seeks Dismissal Of Joey Ryan’s Lawsuit Against Him

ROH alumnus Pelle Tsichlis, better known as Pelle Primeau, has filed a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by Joey Ryan. PWInsider reports that Tsichlis filed the motion in the case before the United States District Court, Central District of California.

As reported last month, Joey Ryan filed a defamation lawsuit against Tsichlis after the latter posted to social media in response to the allegations against Ryan of sexual assault. Tsichlis urged people and companies in the wrestling industry to asking them to “publicly commit” against Ryan and not book him going forward.

Tsichlis’ motion argues that California has no personal jurisdiction over him because he has never been to or performed in California, and doesn’t and has never owned property in the state. Tsichlis states that while Ryan claims he suffered damages in the state, “the Complaints does not allege that Tsichlis has minimum contacts” there and “is subject to personal jurisdiction in this Court.”

Tsichlis’ lawyers argue that Ryan’s lawsuit has multiple allegations against him “seeking an exorbitant amount of damages for alleged defamatory statements made by Tsichlis throughout the world” and that the suit “has not set forth sufficient allegations to establish that this Court has personal jurisdiction over Tsichlis. In fact, taking Meehan’s allegations to their illogical conclusion, Meehan could bring suit against Tsichlis anywhere in the world. Perhaps he seeks to establish a new jurisdictional doctrine that confers worldwide personal jurisdiction for dissemination of opinions over the world-wide-web? Fortunately, constitutional restraints prohibit this doctrine.”

Ryan has sued several people including Tsichlis over the claims against him, including several of his accusers and Impact Wrestling, the latter for breach of contract. Each seeks millions of dollars in damages, and Tsichlis’ motion states, “Clearly, Meehan’s goal in filing multiple separate California lawsuits seeking compensation for the same damages is to be relieved of the burden of seeking his millions of dollars in separate states. Considering the amount of damages claimed and the adverse financial effects on Tsichlis if Meehan were successful, less weight should be given to Meehan’s convenience.”