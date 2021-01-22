Joey Ryan Wins Early Default Judgment In Lawsuit Against Allie Kat

SoCal Uncensored reports that Joey Ryan won an early default judgment against Allie Kat on Wednesday. It was noted that this is simply a default judgment as Allie Kat didn’t respond in time to the court. Nothing has been proven and she could still get the judgment set aside.

In some cases it’s easier for defendants to get cases dropped for jurisdiction than try to fight it on its merits. Other defendants in cases have had lawyers and they will likely take longer. Pelle Primeau took out a huge loan for his defense, which got the case dismissed, even if it was moved to a new venue.

Ryan is suing several people for defamation after multiple people made sexual misconduct claims against him during the #SpeakingOut movement last year.

Joey Ryan won one of his court cases today with a default judgement against Allie Kat. pic.twitter.com/kqQYcqZqwm — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 21, 2021

Lots of comments on this. To be clear this is a default judgement. She didn't respond in time. Nothing was proved one way or another, and she could still possibly get the judgement set aside. My guess is most of these cases will end with nothing being proved one way or another. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 21, 2021