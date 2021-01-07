Pelle Primeau Gets Joey Ryan Lawsuit Dismissed, Moved to New Venue

One of Joey Ryan’s many lawsuits filed over the sexual assault claims made against him has been dismissed, only to change venues. PWInsider reports that Ryan’s lawsuit against ROH alumnus Pelle Tsichlis, aka Pelle Primeau, was dismissed by the US District Court in the Central District of California.

According to the site, Tsichlis’ lawyer successfully argued that the lawsuit was filed in the wrong venue as his client is a native of Pennsylvania. The suit has been transferred to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania US District Court as of January 5th, but there’s been no further action on it yet.

As previously reported, Ryan sued Tsichlis for defamation after the latter posted to social media in response to the allegations against Ryan of sexual assault. Tsichlis urged people and companies in the wrestling industry to asking them to “publicly commit” against Ryan and not book him going forward.

The lawsuit is one of several that Ryan has filed, including against some of his accusers and one against Impact Wrestling for breach of contract after they terminated him over the allegations.