John Cena Advertised For March 6 Episode of RAW in Boston
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has sent out an email to announce that John Cena will appear live at the March 6 episode of RAW in Boston. It will be Cena’s first appearance since the December 30, 2022 episode of Smackdown.
16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW.
Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE!
Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster
