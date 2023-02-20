wrestling / News

John Cena Advertised For March 6 Episode of RAW in Boston

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw John Cena Image Credit: WWE

WWE has sent out an email to announce that John Cena will appear live at the March 6 episode of RAW in Boston. It will be Cena’s first appearance since the December 30, 2022 episode of Smackdown.

16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE!

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster

