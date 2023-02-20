John Cena Advertised For March 6 Episode of RAW in Boston

WWE has sent out an email to announce that John Cena will appear live at the March 6 episode of RAW in Boston. It will be Cena’s first appearance since the December 30, 2022 episode of Smackdown.

