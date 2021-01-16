wrestling / News
John Cena Appears in Trailer For Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’s Return
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is set to return next month, and a trailer highlighting the last season gave a glimpse of one John Cena. You can see the trailer below for the HBO series’ return on February 14th, which features a shot of Cena talking about false COVID-19 conspiracy theories spread online while taking off his shirt.
Oliver revealed in December on the show’s season finale that Cena was not asked to take his shirt off and did it unprompted of his own volition.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Taz In WWE, Paul Heyman’s Booking Of Him In ECW, Reason Vince McMahon Changed Stance On Taz
- Arn Anderson On Cactus Jack vs. Vader Rivalry In WCW, How WCW Viewed Cactus, Ron Simmons Winning World Title
- Sonny Kiss Says He’s Fine After Tony Schiavone Mistakingly Said He Was Injured
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW