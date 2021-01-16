John Cena Appears in Trailer For Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’s Return

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is set to return next month, and a trailer highlighting the last season gave a glimpse of one John Cena. You can see the trailer below for the HBO series’ return on February 14th, which features a shot of Cena talking about false COVID-19 conspiracy theories spread online while taking off his shirt.

Oliver revealed in December on the show’s season finale that Cena was not asked to take his shirt off and did it unprompted of his own volition.