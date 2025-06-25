John Cena Has Enjoyed His Retirement Run in WWE So Far

John Cena is set to retire at the end of the year and so far he’s enjoying the way his retirement run has gone. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via Fightful), Cena said that his run this year has been ‘pretty incredible’.

He said: “It’s been pretty incredible. I think we’re getting now to the point where audiences understand that I’m done in December, and professional wrestling in retirement, really, there’s no realism there, but I will absolutely be done in December. So I think it was kind of a thing where people didn’t understand what was going on, but now as we’re halfway through it, audiences are It’s a really good live experience, because every audience is different. Some of them like me, some of them hate me, but they’re very vocal and I think now we’re getting down to the end.”

Cena is the current WWE Undisputed Champion after winning it at Wrestlemania 41. He is set to defend against CM Punk on Saturday at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.