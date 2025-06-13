Various News: John Cena’s Heads Of State Gets New York Premiere, New Women’s Extreme Wrestling Video

– John Cena’s new action comedy is set to premiere in New York City. Rally4Vets has announced that Heads of State, which stars Cena and Idris Elba, will premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 24th.

The film will arrive on Prime Video on July 2nd and is described as follows:

UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

– Ring Battles TV has released Women’s Extreme Wrestling: Bone Breakers to YouTube. The event is described as follows: