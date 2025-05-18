John Cena Comments On Ending Rivalry With Randy Orton At WWE Backlash

John Cena and Randy Orton had their likely last match together at WWE Backlash, and Cena weighed in on the bout in a new interview. Cena defeated Orton at the show earlier this month to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, and he spoke about the match in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“On the WWE side, we’re just taking it one at a time,” he said of his career coming to a close (h/t to Fightful). “We did our last one in St. Louis. I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to kind of put a close to that 25-year rivalry.”

He concluded, “So as every chapter happens, it’s a different feeling for everyone.”

Cena has 24 dates left on his retirement tour.