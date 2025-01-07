John Cena On His Potential Opponents For Retirement Tour, Competing In His Last Royal Rumble

John Cena weighed in after Raw on his potential opponents for his retirement run and competing in his last Royal Rumble this year. Cena spoke during the post-show press conference about his promo on the show and announcing that he was entering the Royal Rumble. You can see a couple highlights, including answering a question from out own Jeffrey Harris who was at Monday’s Raw as press, below:

On not mentioning the Rock as a potential opponent in his promo: “What I was doing was speculating on the opponents that you guys have mentioned for myself. I guess what I wanted to say was — I was trying to make a realistic sense of, I don’t have the capacity to come in and demand main events. Because it’s been quite a long time since I put together a string of wins, and I just wanted to set realistic expectations for the audience. And I see a lot of headlines — and by the way thank you, because without your buzz we don’t get the crowds we get and the enthusiasm we get, so thank you very much.

“But with all the speculation of like, ‘Oh, could it be this person, could it be this person?,’ I’m just grateful to have a chance. And then it kind of struck me out there that there are a few lottery tickets out there so you never know. 17’s been floating out in the universe, and I don’t know if 36 dates is enough time to work my way up from ‘Haven’t won a match in a long, long time’ to ‘#1 contender.’ So if I get lucky in one of these lottery things, I’ll be very happy.”

On Cody Rhodes finishing the story and becoming WWE Champion: “I don’t like the term ‘Finishing the story’ because there’s always another night. If anybody’s story is getting finished this year it’s mine, because I’m gonna be done after this year. I think it was Cody’s way to say, ‘I’m here to get this done, and I’m going to do it.’ So anybody who says they’re going to do something and then gets it done, I’ve got to tip my cap to them.

“I just tried to say out there that this is my last Rumble, and I know that the Rumble is a crap shoot. It’s literally a lottery ticket. But there is no other competitor, no other Superstar in the Rumble that can say it’s their last. And it is guaranteed my last. So when you’re extra tired, and maybe if you need some extra strength to hold onto the top rope so your feet don’t hit the floor, knowing that it’s your last you take a different perspective on stuff. So I’m hoping that gives me the energy to get a ticket to WrestleMania.”

