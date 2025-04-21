John Cena Refuses To Answer ‘Clickbait Questions’ Following WrestleMania 41 Win

John Cena was willing to take all questions after his WrestleMania 41 win, though he wasn’t much for answers. Cena spoke at the post-show presser after his history-making win in the main event, but he referred to every question as “clickbait questions” and then said he would show how he will “ruin wrestling” on Raw. You can see highlights below:

On his alliance with The Rock: “That’s a clickbait question and lazy reporting. Next.”

On his mental and physical prep for the match: “You know, that just seems like a clickbait question. That’s pretty lazy. Next question, please.”

On if he’ll smile again now that he’s won: “You know, that really feels like a clickbait question. You should be ashamed.”

On what was going through his head as he won the title: “You know, that seems like a clickbait question. I’m beginning to sense a pattern here, that you guys are looking for headlines so I’ll give you one. Tune into Monday Night Raw to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you are now talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time.”

