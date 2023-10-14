John Cena Acknowledges Roman Reigns On WWE Smackdown, LA Knight Confronts Reigns

John Cena acknowledged Roman Reigns to open this week’s WWE Smackdown, but LA Knight was less in the mood to do so. Friday’s show opened with Cena in the ring, only to be confronted by Reigns and the Bloodline. Reigns told Cena that he only showed up because Reigns was gone, and that Cena should get out of his ring before they made him.

Cena then said he wasn’t here for that and he acknowledged Reigns, putting over his reign as champion for 1,138 days as the greatest accomplishment in wrestling. He then said he isn’t challenging Reigns because he hasn’t earned it, but someone else has. That brought out Knight, who came into the ring and said Reigns wasn’t a defending champion; he was just a man in Knight’s way.

Reigns took some shots at Knight and Knight fired back before Jimmy Uso jumped him. Knight tossed Uso and Reigns backed out of the ring. Solo Sikoa then said he was facing Knight tonight before The Bloodline left.