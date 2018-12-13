John Cena Says He’s Ready to ‘Hand the Stick Off’ In WWE, Talks Make-A-Wish Work

– John Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated about receiving the 2018 SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award and more. Highlights are below:

On the effect doing Make-A-Wishes have had on him: “It will not allow me to have [a negative] perspective on life. We all have bad days, but when I find myself taking a turn down that road, I literally just stop and ask myself, ‘O.K., what’s so bad?'”

On his plans to continuing his charity work after he’s done in the ring: “I’m not even close to done.”

On his in-ring career coming toward its end: “It’s a giant relay race, and I’m in the phase where I’m handing the stick off. My time is up. Someone else’s time is now.”

On doing the 2016 “We Are America” diversity ad: “As soon as I heard about it, I said yes. There were people saying, are you sure? I said, Yeah, I’m absolutely sure, because this is something that I believe in…. Every once in a while we need to be reminded everyone is welcome here.”