John Cena Signs on For Jackie Chan’s Project X Movie

According to Deadline, John Cena has joined the cast of Jackie Chan’s Project X film. Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) will direct. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone, who was originally scheduled to star alongside Chan. The film is described as follows…

“A Chinese private security contractor who must help get oil workers out of peril when the refinery is attacked in Baghdad. Once he uncovers the attack as part of the plot to steal the oil, he partners up with an American former Marine who lives in Iraq teaching orphans. The Marine had been fooled into thinking he was working to seize illegally-gotten Chinese assets before he learns that he was had, and partners up with the Snow Leopard Commando.”