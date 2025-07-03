John Cena Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Has The All-Time Greatest Entrance

John Cena says Steve Austin’s entrance is the greatest of all time for him. Cena was asked the question during his and Idris Elba’s appearance on Complex’s YouTube channel promoting their film Heads of State, and he immediately went to the Texas Rattlesnake’s glass shattering entrance as his go-to pick.

“A knee-jerk reaction,” Cena said (per Fightful). “I got to go with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Glass. Glass breaks. Beer. Sometimes motor vehicles are involved. Leather vest. He does also wear the jorts.”

Austin last competed at WrestleMania 39 where he took on Kevin Owens in an impromptu match.