John Cena in Talks to Join Suicide Squad 2 Cast

Variety reports that John Cena is in talks to join the cast of Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. According to sources, Cena is in talks to join the cast alongside Idris Elba and Margot Robbie.

The article did not mention what role John Cena is in line to play. Robbie is set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn. Jai Courtney is also back for the film as Captain Boomerang. Initially, the idea was that Elba would play Deadshot and take over from Will Smith. However, now it looks like he will be playing a new character instead.

This would be the first major comic book movie role for Cena. He previously appeared in last year’s Bumblebee and also recently appeared in Universal’s Blockers opposite Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. He’s also set to star in The Janson Directive and the Paramount comedy Playing With Fire.

He’s also booked a voice role in the upcoming fantasy film, The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle, opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez.

Warner Bros. did not have a comment on the Cena casting news. James Gunn will write and direct the sequel, which is slated to go into production this fall. It’s due out in theaters on August 6, 2021.