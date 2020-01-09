John Cena on If He Still Views Vince McMahon As His Boss, Says He Has Moved On From WWE

John Cena was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and spoke about how he has moved on from WWE. Highlights are below.

On how he has moved on from WWE: “I’m officially moved, I’m not a regular player. WWE’s still my heart, I’m still a part of the family, I still keep in touch with a lot of folks, I try my best to teach and mentor and help where I can, but I’m 42, I’m getting on to be, how old is Tom Brady? He needs to get out while he can still walk. Why is that guy still playing football? I’ve been proud of the effort I’ve put forth and I just want to make sure that I’m never in a position where paying customers like yourself look at the effort and go, ‘Eh, he’s just sticking around because he’s greedy.'”

On if he calls WWE to pitch ideas or if they call him: “I always like for them to give me ideas and then me to kind of make it my own.”

On possibly working WrestleMania in Tampa this year: “I know that we have a small, large event called WrestleMania around the corner, just so happens to be in Tampa, that’s kind of where I live, so I’ll be in the neighborhood, so if Suicide Squad should be done, but it’s not like I call someone up and be like, ‘I want to be in WrestleMania.’ Those spots are very coveted. There are performers that work all year, 250 shows a year, to earn those spots. I would love to earn one of those, and the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the head of creative, calling you up and going, ‘Hey pal, I’d like you to do this.’ And then I say, ‘Yes sir,’ and then I put my own spin on it.”

On if he still views Vince McMahon as a boss: “He is so much more than that to me. He is a friend, a father figure, a mentor, a trusting resource, he’s filled with wisdom, but above all else, yes, I still think of him as my boss.”

