John Cena Asked About Vince McMahon During WWE Money in the Bank Post-Show Media Scrum

John Cena announced his retirement from WWE at Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank. During the post-show media scrum, Cena was asked by John Pollock about Vince McMahon, how much McMahon meant to his career, and his thoughts on what has come out about McMahon. McMahon, of course, resigned from WWE and TKO in January after the Janel Grant lawsuit was filed. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of sexual assault, trafficking, and more. McMahon has denied all the allegations.

“Surely an uncomfortable question, and man, I really would much rather talk about what’s ahead of us, and that’s really important,” Cena said (h/t Fightful). “I’ve been pretty honest with my opinion to answer that question, and if you didn’t see it, I know you can dig it up somewhere. I think we’re on the precipice of something pretty special, and as the business evolves and continues to evolve, damn, it’s in pretty good hands with the TKO folks. So I am happy to be where I’m at. Again, I think if you want that information, you dig hard enough, you can find it. Thank you, though. Appreciate the courage.”