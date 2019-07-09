wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Sends Message to Fan in India, Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live and 205 Live
– WWE released a WWE Now India video showing John Cena giving a special message to a young fan in India. That video featuring John Cena is available below.
– WWE.com has released the following preview for tonight’s Smackdown Live. As noted, Finn Balor will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one match. Here’s the lineup:
* Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler’s shortly tenured partnership implodes
* Finn Bálor and Shinsuke Nakamura battle on the blue brand
* Aleister Black’s opponent for WWE Extreme Rules to be revealed
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit to take place
– Tonight’s 205 Live will feature Ariya Daivari vs. Oney Lorcan in an Anything Goes Match.
