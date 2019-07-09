wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Sends Message to Fan in India, Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live and 205 Live

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame

– WWE released a WWE Now India video showing John Cena giving a special message to a young fan in India. That video featuring John Cena is available below.

WWE.com has released the following preview for tonight’s Smackdown Live. As noted, Finn Balor will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one match. Here’s the lineup:

* Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler’s shortly tenured partnership implodes

* Finn Bálor and Shinsuke Nakamura battle on the blue brand

* Aleister Black’s opponent for WWE Extreme Rules to be revealed

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit to take place

– Tonight’s 205 Live will feature Ariya Daivari vs. Oney Lorcan in an Anything Goes Match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown Live, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading