John Cena Advertised For Last Smackdown Before Wrestlemania

WWE is now advertising John Cena to appear at the final Smackdown before Wrestlemania 41 next weekend. The event happens on April 18 and will be his first advertised date since the March 31 episode of RAW. Others advertised for the episode include Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton. It happens at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.