John Morrison Triumphs At Creator Clash 2

In one of the most dynamic fights at the influencer boxing event Creator Clash 2, John Morrison claimed the victory over his opponent, Harley Morenstein from YouTube’s Epic Meal Time. Morrison’s entrance to the arena was preceded by Hacksaw Jim Duggan and he controlled the fight almost constantly, marking knockdowns against Morenstein in both of the first rounds before scoring a TKO for the win in round three. Immediately after the fight, Morrison called out KSI as his next desired opponent after taking shots at the Paul brothers as having “got beat” already and apparently not worth the victor’s time. You can find a few highlights from the fight below.

WATCH: WWE alum John Morrison knocks out Epic Meal Time star Harley Morenstein at #CreatorClash2 pic.twitter.com/Ishdy9Cnhc — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) April 16, 2023