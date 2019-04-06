WWE News: Johnny Gargano Celebrates After Takeover Ends, Triple H Q&A Video, Black & Ricochet React to NXT Chants

– Johnny Gargano kept the celebration going at NXT Takeover: New York after the cameras turned off. You can see video below of Gargano running back into the ring after the show to hold the title up one more time for the crowd:

– WWE held its traditional post-NXT Takeover Q&A with Cathy Kelley and Triple H on Friday night after Takeover: New York. You can see the video below of the two discussing the events of the PPV:

– The company also shared video of Aleister Black and Ricochet backstage after their match with War Raiders, reacting to the crowd chanting “you deserve it” at them: